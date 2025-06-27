Qalam karwan organizes online session of “Aaalmi Halaqa-e-Zikr-o-Fikr”

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, organized a virtual session of “Aaalmi Halaqa-e-Zikr-o-Fikr”titled “Lahron ke Dosh Par (Global) Halaqa-e-Zikr Muhammad.

The session was presided over by the renowned Sufi elder, Moulana Yaar Muhammad, said a press release on Friday.

The keynote address was delivered from Saudi Arabia by Colonel (R) Dr Zaman Ranjha, who spoke on the topic of the book “Haale Safar: Az Farsh ta Arsh” authored by Professor Bagh Hussain Bagh. Dr. Ranjha began with a comprehensive introduction to the author, highlighting his stature as a visionary spiritual elder and a devoted seeker on the Sufi path.

During his address, Dr Ranjha emphasized the spiritual depth of the author and elaborated on various aspects of his Sufi life. He shared that, according to the author, the inspiration to write the book came through a divine indication, and throughout the writing process, he felt a strong sense of divine support.

Dr Ranjha introduced key themes of the book, including the various stages and stations of Sufism, spiritual experiences of the seekers, and other related aspects in detail.

He clarified that the entire content of the book remained within the framework of Shariah, and anything beyond the bounds of Prophethood, Sunnah, and Islamic law has no relation to authentic Islamic mysticism.

Participants from across Pakistan and various other countries attended the session.

A lively question-and-answer session followed the main address, with attendees offering their reflections and commentary.

The event concluded with the presidential remarks by Moulana Yaar Muhammad, marking the end of a spiritually enriching gathering.