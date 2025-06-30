Qalam Karwan hosts weekly online session of ‘Bedari-e-Fikr-e-Iqbal’

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Qalam Karwan, a prominent literary organization, recently hosted a weekly online intellectual session of the global organization ‘Bedari-e-Fikr-e-Iqbal’.

The virtual session, themed ‘From the Indus Shore to the Dusty Ruins (Past to Present)’, featured a thought-provoking discussion, said a press release.

Renowned Islamic scholar and academic, Professor Ali Asghar Salimi, founding head (retired) of the Department of Islamic Studies at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, delivered an engaging lecture during the session.

The session was presided over by distinguished educationist and analyst Naveed Zafar from Rawalpindi.

In his keynote address, Professor Salimi stressed the critical role of political systems in the rise and fall of civilizations.

Professor Salimi noted that it was in such an era of despair that Allama Iqbal rekindled hope among Muslims, urging them to rise above their past and strive toward a dignified future.

He provided an overview of socio-political and cultural conditions across Muslim-majority countries—from the Nile to Kashgar—offering candid assessments of each and reflecting on the broader state of the Ummah.

Concluding his address with a Quranic verse from Surah Al-Baqarah, Prof. Salimi emphasized that Muslim youth possessed untapped potential, and with resolve and unity, a brighter future remains within reach.

The session concluded with prayers and renewed commitment to the intellectual and moral revival of the Muslim Ummah.