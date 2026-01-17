Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh attends briefing on modern residential project

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 17 (APP):The country’s leading construction company Kunwar’s Associates organized a briefing about its new under-construction residential project “Lakeshore Towers”in Islamabad at Karachi Gymkhana on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Board of investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh attended the briefing as the chief guest.

Kunwar Qutubuddin Khan, Chairman Kunwar’s Associates gave a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing work of the project and its current status.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister said cooperation with Qutubuddin Khan will continue, his work is appreciated throughout the country. I have seen the Lakeshore Towers project, it is a world-class, he added.