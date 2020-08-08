Qadri vows for punishment to responsibles of Mosque desecration in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri Saturday vowed taking strict action against the persons involved in the desecration of holy Mosque in Lahore.

In a statement, he said thorough investigations of the picturisation of a song and dance in the mosque would be conducted to punish the responsible.

He was in constant contact with Punjab government and Auqaf department in this regard, he said.

The minister said that violating sanctity of a Mosque was condemnable act and also against our social norms.