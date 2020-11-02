ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday inaugurated a new Jamia mosque at the National Press Club, on Monday. The mosque having capacity to accommodate over 150 persons to offer prayers in serene atmosphere, has been constructed by the donation of a Saudi philanthropist women Umme Muhammad Al Hussaini and the project has been completed in collaboration with Abar Foundation, a Saudi Non Governmental Organisation (NGO).

The mosque completed in a period of six month where Friday prayers would be offered at 1 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister thanked the Saudi women and Abar Foundation for gifting the mosque to National Press Club. Muslims had constructed mosques first after settling in any area. He also urged the countrymen to shun sectarianism.

He criticized the French government for patronizing blasphemous caricatures. There must be limits of freedom of press. Such kind of desecration can’t be tolerated.

He said government wanted to start a campaign against the desecration of holy personalities in collaboration with lawyers, civil society and journalist organization.