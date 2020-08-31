Qadri condemns desecration of Quran in Norway, Sweden

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday strongly condemned the incidents of the desecration of holy Quran in Norway and Sweden.

In a statement, he said such provocative activities against Islam were conspiracy against world’s peace.

He asked Norwegian and Swedish authorities to play their role in preventing such disrespectful and shameful acts against the holy book.

“Maintaining close liaison between religious scholars an Muslim Ummah to pre­­­­­­ ­­empt such desecrations was need of the hour,” Qadri said.