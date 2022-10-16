Qadir Patel meets German Parliamentary State Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Sunday met with the German Parliamentary State Secretary for the Economic Affairs Cooperation Barbel Kofler in Berlin.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Abdul Qadir Patel said that over 600,000 flood-affected pregnant women have been provided medical support while Pakistan has launched border health services.

He said that Pakistan never faced such a natural disaster, and added that due to the disasters in Sindh and Balochistan, the primary and basic health units were completely devastated, which immediately need the help of the world to restore the health system, he added.

He said that the government was utilizing all resources to restore the health system.

German Parliamentary State Secretary for the Economic Affairs Cooperation Barbel Kofler expressed deep sympathies over the current floods in Pakistan and the loss of lives and property and assured that Germany would continue its full support for the flood victims in Pakistan.

He said that the German government will engage with Pakistan by making an effective and comprehensive strategy in this regard

“The German government will also support the Children’s first-ever National Program for Autism and Mental Health”, he added.

Ambassador of Pakistan Dr. Muhammad Faisal was also present in the meeting.

