Qadir Mandokhel barred from entering NA premises

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here on Thursday took action against Pakistan People Party Legislator Qadir Khan Mandokhel for exhibiting a non-parliamentary attitude in the joint session of the parliament.



National Assembly spokesman said that Qadir Khan Mandokhel had been barred from entering the premises of the National Assembly for one day. He could not participate in the proceeding of the session on November 19, he added.



He said that the speaker had taken the action under the rules and regulations of the National Assembly and joint sitting of the parliament.



He said the legislative department of the National Assembly Secretariat had issued a letter to Qadir Khan Mandokhel.