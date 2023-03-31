Qadir inaugurates Regional Blood Centre

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Minister for Notational Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel along with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Bin Juma al Maktoum, Chairman of Hayat Bio-Tech and other delegation members on Friday inaugurated the Regional Blood Centre.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said that with the visit of this delegation, there is a new beginning in the field of health, vaccine and research including Plasmapheresis and investment in vaccine development in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan highly values its relations with UAE, adding that collaboration between the two nations in the field of health will be of immense benefit to the people of Pakistan.

He added that a recent collaboration between two states and special interest of our brotherly state on this very significant health agenda regarding reforms in blood banking services by setting up a Plasma Farming and Harvesting Facilities in Pakistan would play crucial role in delivering of quality health care.

Qadir Patel said, “I believe that the establishment of these facilities will provide aid directly to the public.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Bin Juma Al Maktoum said that UAE is fully committed to support the development, implementation and expansion of this project across Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan and UAE have laid strong foundations of mutually beneficial relations, friendship and peaceful cooperation over the years and the UAE is keen to invest in different sectors of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, especially in the health field.

The delegation aimed to invest in plasma farming in Pakistan based on WHO standards as the blood services in country are mostly provided by hospital blood banks with no functional separation of the plasma processes into production and utilization.

The mission visited the blood center and appreciated the government of Pakistan for the current services that are being provided.