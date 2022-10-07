Qadir appreciates UNICEF to support flood victims in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday acknowledged United Nations Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF) support for helping the flood victims all over the country.

During a meeting with the Country Director of the UNICEF in Pakistan Abdullah A. Fadil, the minister said UNICEF has supported Pakistan in every difficult period. He said that the government was utilizing all resources for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson, issues of health sector and the recent flood situation were discussed in the meeting.

The minister appreciated the UNICEF’s support and cooperation in health sector.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that due to stagnant water malaria, diarrhea and water-borne diseases were emerging in the flood-affected areas.

He said Pakistan is suffering from natural calamity and disaster. No one can cope with this natural calamity solely, he said and added that flash floods had caused massive destruction in Pakistan.

He said due to torrent floods that there has been a massive disaster in Balochistan, Sindh, KPK and southern Punjab. He said that the federal Health Ministry along with the provincial government was striving to effectively deal with the flood victims all over the country.

The minister said helping more than 600,000 pregnant mothers in flood-affected areas is our first and humanitarian duty, adding that it was our top priority to save the lives of about 70,000 mothers whose deliveries were expected soon. He said as a result of the flood, the entire health system suffered severe damage. Primary health centers and regional health centers have also been damaged, he added.

The Ministry in collaboration with the provincial governments, is ensuring the provision of basic healthcare facilities to the flood victims. The restoration work in the flood-affected areas is carried on in full motion, he added and said an integrated action plan has been created for the complete restoration of the health system.

The Country Director UNICEF expressed deep sympathies over the current floods in Pakistan and the loss of lives and property and assured that UNICEF would continue its full support for the flood victims in Pakistan.

We are well aware of Pakistan’s problem and UNICEF will play its vital role to support Pakistan. A support material of an amount of nine million US dollars has been distributed to flood victims while the UNICEF has established its field offices in Sibi, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sukkur, Lasbela and Hyderabad, he told.