Pycroft’s apology keeps Asia Cup 2025 alive

By Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Sep 17 (APP):The dark clouds of a boycott of the Asia Cup 2025 by Pakistan Men’s cricket team cleared after an unconditional apology by the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team for his controversial conduct.

The Pakistan cricket team had delayed the departure to the Dubai International Cricket stadium for its second fixture against UAE on Wednesday evening and it left the stadium only after a nod by the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore which delayed start of the match by an hour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked the ICC to remove Andy Pycroft as match referee after the official has barred Pakistan captain Salman Agha from shaking hands with the Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav at the toss of the fixture on September 14. The PCB also demanded action against the Indian captain SKY for his code of conduct violation through political undertone at the toss and post-match press conference and bringing the game into disrepute.

The PCB demand could not be fully addressed as the other match-referee Sir Richie Richardson was not available and the Pycroft tendered apology to the Pakistan team management in the presence of ICC General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan at the DICS as can be seen in a video released by the PCB.

In a media talk at the PCB headquarters Gaddafi stadium back home, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi flanked by former PCB chairmen Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi congratulated the nation for victory of the principled stance by PCB.

Naqvi said that Pakistan cricket team has been allowed to take part in the Asia Cup match after apology by match referee Pycroft, adding that an ICC committee will also look into the Surya Kumar Yadav’s political rhetoric during a cricket game.

A statement issued by the PCB said, ‘The ICC’s match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologized to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team.’ It further said, “Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match. The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft’s actions. Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologized.” On SuryaKumar Yadav, the press release added, “The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match.”

Speaking during the media talk, former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja expressed his reservations on the conduct of Indian captain Sky, adding that he was disappointed that politics was embroiled into the game of cricket. He said cricket should be free of politics.

Ramiz Raja was also critical of Andy Pycroft’s presence as match referee at almost all the matches played by India, adding that Pycroft had officiated at 90 matches involving India.