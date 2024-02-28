PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) proudly announced the nationwide collaboration of youth groups under the banner of the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign aimed at advocating for the regulation of industrially produced Trans-Fatty Acids (iTFAs).

This movement signifies a crucial step toward ensuring a healthier and safer dietary landscape for all Pakistanis, said a news release on Wednesday.

Program Implementation lead at PYCA Huma Jehangir informed, “Launched last year, the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign has gained momentum as PYCA engages with youth groups across diverse regions, fostering awareness about the adverse health effects of iTFAs. From Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, young leaders are now equipped with knowledge and advocacy skills, actively leading the campaign in their localities.”

In Karachi, a dynamic youth group at the University of Karachi is conducting research to analyze the iTFA content in the most consumed foods within the university premises.

PYCA member Parkash Meghwar said, “Our initiative not only sheds light on the immediate environment but also contributes valuable insights to the broader discourse on regulating trans fats.”

Simultaneously, the student group from NIFSAT, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, is making strides by rallying parents, school administrations, and engaging with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

Meanwhile, a youth group from the University of Peshawar is rallying students across different universities, aiming to cultivate a heightened demand for regulatory support.

Emphasizing the importance of youth in policy change, Shahid Ali Khan, the representative from the University of Peshawar mentioned, “We believe that students have the power to drive change. Our efforts are about creating a united front to demand regulatory measures that safeguard our health and future.”

As part of the campaign, PYCA has also launched a nationwide petition, garnering support from citizens at large demanding swift regulatory action against iTFAs. The petition, already boasting ample signatures, will be presented to relevant authorities, urging them to prioritize the health and well-being of the nation.

PYCA encouraged young leaders and concerned citizens to join the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, creating a unified voice that resonates across demographics and emphasizing the urgency of addressing the iTFAs issue.