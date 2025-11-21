PWA to host special session on Pakistan’s water crisis, growing need for rainwater harvesting on Nov 22

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Progressive Writers Association (PWA) would host a special session on Pakistan’s water crisis and the growing need for rainwater harvesting at the Writers’ House of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on November 22 (Saturday).

The session aimed to raise awareness about practical methods for collecting and storing rainwater, and how such practices can contribute to environmental protection and long-term water security.

The guest speaker, Teacher Usman, widely known for his dedicated work in environmental awareness—particularly in promoting rainwater harvesting techniques—also has a notable presence on social media and several achievements in environmental conservation alongside his colleagues. He is expected to share valuable insights, success stories, and practical guidance during the session.

Speaking about the program, Faheem Qureshi, Secretary of the Progressive Writers Association, told APP that the purpose of the session is to encourage public involvement in sustainable water solutions.

“If we want a water-secure and environmentally responsible Pakistan, we must adopt effective practices like rainwater harvesting,” he concluded.