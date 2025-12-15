PWA hosts special session on E-Governance at PAL

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Progressive Writers Association (PWA) has hosted a special session on e-governance at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

The event featured Dr Ayesha Nazuk Rao, Associate Professor at NUST, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

The session commenced with opening remarks by the Association’s Secretary, Faheem Qureshi.

Qureshi emphasized that in the age of digital transformation, technology-driven governance and data-informed decision-making are crucial for national progress. He highlighted the need to reflect on Pakistan’s digital future.

Dr Ayesha Nazuk Rao delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the challenges and opportunities of e-governance. She highlighted the country’s first fully digital census as a significant milestone.

In her recommendations, Dr Rao called for nationwide Information and Communication Technology (ICT) literacy programs, alternative connectivity solutions for remote areas, full implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy 2021, and the establishment of open data portals to enhance transparency.

The session was followed by an engaging question-and-answer segment, during which participants raised pertinent questions about e-governance and the role of civil society in digital inclusion. The session was presided over by renowned poet Faqeer Seen, who summed up the discussion by reflecting on the intersection of technology and ethics.

The President of the Association, Sabah Kazmi, concluded the session and thanked Dr Ayesha Nazuk Rao and all attendees for their insightful contributions.