ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan as the country would celebrate Pakistan Day on Tuesday.

“Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr. A. Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Russian Embassy in Pakistan said Monday on Twitter.

Earlier, in another tweet, Spokeswoman of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, “Russia and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends.”