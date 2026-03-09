Soil analysis vital for higher cotton yield : Director CCRI

MULTAN, Mar 09 (APP):Soil testing before sowing cotton is essential to ensure better crop yield and maintain soil fertility.

In a message to farmers, the director of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan said soil analysis provide useful information about the availability and deficiency of nutrients in the land.

She said the test helped determine levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, boron and other essential nutrients, enabling farmers to apply balanced fertilizers according to crop requirements.

Sabahat Hussain also added, unnecessary and excessive use of fertilizers could damage crops and increase production costs, especially when fertilizer prices were already rising. She warned that applying fertilizers without soil testing could harm the crop if certain nutrients were already present in sufficient quantities in the soil.

She advised farmers to regularly collect soil samples and get them tested at government or private laboratories to maintain soil health and achieve better productivity.

She maintained, the timely soil testing not only prevents wasteful fertilizer use but also improves soil condition, helping farmers increase cotton produce and achieve better financial returns.