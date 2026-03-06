Robber Injured, arrested in police encounter

WAH CANTT , Mar 6 (APP):A suspected robber was injured and arrested in a police encounter within the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah Police Station on Friday, while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene, the police said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in Sadat Colony near Wah General Hospital when a police team on routine patrol signaled two men riding a motorcycle to stop.

Instead of complying, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police team, prompting police to return fire, they added.

During the exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects was injured and taken into custody.

The injured suspect was identified as Imran and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

The police said the accomplices of the arrested suspect fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police had launched search operation to arrested the fleeing outlaws, they added.