Rawalpindi Traffic Police hold security awareness session for online riders, delivery personnel

RAWALPINDI, Mar 06 (APP):The Traffic Headquarters Rawalpindi on Friday held a special security awareness session for online riders and delivery service personnel under the guidance of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani.

The session aimed to educate riders on safety measures, maintaining records of online bookings, checking parcels, traffic regulations and safe driving practices to ensure the protection of public life and property.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, in his lecture, advised the riders associated with Yango, Foodpanda and Bykea to select only verified online rides and keep complete passenger details on record. He instructed that parcels be thoroughly checked before delivery and any suspicion be immediately reported to the emergency number or the nearest police station.

He further emphasised the use of helmets and seat belts while driving and strict compliance with traffic laws for safe travel.

The CTO said the Traffic Police would continue such awareness programmes to ensure the safety and security of citizens.