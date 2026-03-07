PSCA reunites missing woman with family

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP): The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) successfully reunited a missing woman with her family through the effective use of technology and social media.

According to PSCA spokesperson, the 50-year-old woman was found in the Model Town Division of Lahore, but her identity could not initially be established. The PSCA “Mera Pyara” team recorded an interview with her and shared the video across social media platforms to help locate her family.

Following the video, the woman’s cousin identified her as Talat Sultana, who had been missing since January 2026. She was first shifted to Edhi Home Lahore and later transferred to Edhi Home Multan. Through continuous efforts, PSCA verified her identity and ensured her safe reunification with her family.