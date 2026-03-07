PHA launches free home delivery of plants

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP): Under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has launched a Free Home Delivery of Plants service to make the city greener.

PHA Lahore Managing Director Raja Mansoor Ahmed on Saturday chaired the meeting, which was attended by the horticulture directors. He outlined the operational details of the initiative, including the procedure for citizens to book plants via the PHA Helpline 1399.

Following a booking, a PHA gardener will visit the citizen’s home to plant the sapling.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that ADG Headquarters, Zona Waheed Butt, has been appointed as the focal person for the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign.

The MD urged all participants to ensure efficient implementation of the campaign, emphasizing that active citizen participation and proper care of planted saplings are critical to the project’s success.

Raja Mansoor Ahmed said that the initiative aligns with environmental goals, aiming to increase tree cover, combat pollution, reduce smog, and address climate change, while fostering a greener Lahore. He expressed hope that citizens would actively participate in the campaign and properly care for the planted saplings to ensure their growth.

He added that the initiative was expected to help tackle environmental challenges, including pollution, smog, and climate change, while enhancing greenery across the city.