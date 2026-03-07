Pb govt providing financial assistance to 2.4 mln families during Ramadan: Salma Butt

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP): Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Food Safety and Consumer Protection Salma Butt visited the Nigehban Cards Facilitation Center to review the distribution process of financial assistance during the month of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Khalid Javed Goraya accompanied her during the visit. Salma Butt reviewed the mechanism for disbursing funds and inquired about the provision of Rs10,000 being distributed to deserving families through the Nigehban Cards.

Beneficiaries at the center thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing financial assistance of Rs10,000.

The beneficiaries said the amount would help them meet their basic needs and confirmed that no deductions or overcharging were being made during the payment process.

Speaking on the occasion, Salma Butt said that under the initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, relief is being provided to 4.5 million families across the province.