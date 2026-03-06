New bus inaugurated at special education school in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 06 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Ajmal Khan Chandia inaugurated a new bus for the Special Education School in Muzaffargarh on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the school premises where the bus was formally opened by the school’s female students. The students expressed great excitement and joy after receiving the new transport facility. New uniforms and shoes were also distributed among deserving students.

Addressing the ceremony, Ajmal Khan Chandia said that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special children are being provided with all possible facilities to support their education and well-being.

He said that a pick-and-drop transport service is being arranged for the students to ensure they can travel to school comfortably and safely. “Uniforms and school shoes are also being provided to support deserving students,” he added.

Chandia further stated that the second largest Center of Excellence for Autism in Punjab is being established in Muzaffargarh, which will play a significant role in the education and rehabilitation of special children. “Special children are very close to our hearts and the government is committed to ensuring their welfare and development,” he remarked.

Principal of Special Education School Muzaffargarh Ms. Naila Najam-ul-Hassan, school staff and parents of the students also attended the ceremony.

The parents of the children particularly expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for taking special initiatives for the welfare and education of special children.