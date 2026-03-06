Motorcyclist killed,pedestrian injured in Daska road accident

SIALKOT, Mar 06 (APP):A motorcyclist was killed while a pedestrian sustained injuries in a road traffic accident on Bhilo Mahar–Daska Road in Tehsil Daska on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,a motorcyclist,identified as Javed Iqbal (61),r/o Tharmay Magho Kaman village in Tehsil Sambrial was travelling from Bhilo Mahar towards Daska when his motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on the road.

As a result of the collision, Javed Iqbal died on the spot.

The injured pedestrian,Muhammad Irfan (40) r/o Bhilo Mahar sustained a head injury.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene,shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Daska for medical treatment.