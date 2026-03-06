IGP pays tribute to martyred constable in Gujranwala incident

LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Abdul Kareem on Friday paid rich tribute to police constable who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with robbers in Kamonki, Gujranwala, while another constable, sustained serious injuries.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family, the IGP Punjab said that Constable Muhammad Ikram sacrificed his life while protecting citizens and upheld the finest traditions of the police force.

He said the martyrs of Punjab Police who laid down their lives for the protection of citizens were the pride of the force.

He also directed that the best medical treatment be provided to injured constable Ikram-ul-Haq and instructed officers to ensure full welfare support to the family of the martyr.