ATTOCK , Mar 9 (APP):The death toll from a gas leakage explosion in Pindi Gheb city has risen to six after another injured youth died from his wounds, the officials sources said on Monday. According to details, Muhammad Aarib Hussain suffered critical injuries in the explosion, died after battling for his life for five days. The victims were trapped under debris after a powerful blast, the sources added.
Gas leak explosion in Pindi Gheb raises death toll to six
ATTOCK , Mar 9 (APP):The death toll from a gas leakage explosion in Pindi Gheb city has risen to six after another injured youth died from his wounds, the officials sources said on Monday.
According to details, Muhammad Aarib Hussain suffered critical injuries in the explosion, died after battling for his life for five days.
The victims were trapped under debris after a powerful blast, the sources added.