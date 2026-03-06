FAISALABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Faisalabad Development Authority sealed four defaulter illegal housing schemes on Samundri road here on Friday. According to official sources here, the enforcement team took action against Heaven Villas, Modern Smart City, Din Vallery and Din Paradise. The authority served several notices on societies to pay their pending dues but the owners ignored, upon which their offices were sealed.
Four defaulter housing schemes sealed
FAISALABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Faisalabad Development Authority sealed four defaulter illegal housing schemes on Samundri road here on Friday.
According to official sources here, the enforcement team took action against Heaven Villas, Modern Smart City, Din Vallery and Din Paradise.
The authority served several notices on societies to pay their pending dues but the owners ignored, upon which their offices were sealed.