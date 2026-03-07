Flight operations at Lahore Airport affected, several flights canceled

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP): Flight operations at Lahore Airport had been severely affected, due to which 26 domestic and international flights have been canceled.

Aviation sources say that the affected flights include international flights from Lahore to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait.

According to sources, Air Sial flight PF 796 from Lahore to Abu Dhabi and flight F 797 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore have been canceled.

Similarly, Airblue flight PA 410 from Lahore to Dubai, Qatar Airways QR 620 from Doha to Lahore and QR 621 from Lahore to Doha have also been cancelled.

Furthermore, Etihad Air’s EY 285 from Lahore to Abu Dhabi, Emirates’ EK 625 from Lahore to Dubai, Kuwaiti Airlines’ KU 202 from Lahore to Kuwait and Airblue’s PA 412 from Lahore to Sharjah have also been cancelled.

Airport authorities appealed to passengers to depart only after confirming the status of their flights and to contact the airlines’ helplines to avoid any kind of problems.