Court grants Aleema Khan exemption from appearance in protest case

RAWALPINDI, Mar 09 (APP): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Monday granted an exemption from personal appearance to Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, in a case related to the November 26 protest registered at Sadiqabad Police Station.

The hearing was conducted by the ATC in Rawalpindi, during which Aleema Khan’s counsel submitted an application seeking exemption from her personal appearance. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until March 11.

Aleema Khan has been nominated in the case registered at Sadiqabad Police Station in connection with the protest held on November 26. Further proceedings in the case will resume on the next date of hearing.