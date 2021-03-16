Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority to ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed rates: CM

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that setting up of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority would ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates.

The Punjab government had announced historic package worth 7 billion rupees for providing relief to the people of the province during the holy month of Ramazan, said a handout issued here.

Under Ramazan package, he said, bag of 10-kg flour would be made available to the people in Ramazan bazaar at a rate of Rs 300 which was 120 less than the market rate.

The Punjab government would give subsidy of Rs 3.5 billion for providing flour on affordable rates, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that he would personally monitor the Ramazan package and every single penny would be spent for providing relief to the deserving people.

He also directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.