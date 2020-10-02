Punjab Rozgar scheme to bring economic stability: minister

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP): Punjab Rozgar scheme will push the provincial economic growth from negative to positive, while every sector and everyone across all districts will benefited from it.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat chairing 43rd meeting of the Standing Committee for Finance of the Cabinet on Friday.

He said that the government was providing an opportunity to those who were unable to start their business due to lack of resources, while loans would be provided on the lowest mark-up rate and the Punjab Rozgar scheme would not be a loan scheme of the past as the banks would play an active role in the scheme and provide guidelines to the loan beneficiaries to make their business a success.

He said that the scheme would create 16,000 new employment opportunities while the government was reviewing the details of various loan schemes underway with the collaboration of different banks. He added that the government would close all such loan schemes which were failed to meet the targets.

The provincial minister said that the objective of the public sector banks was public welfare and in future this would be focused. He instructed the secretary finance to get details of all ongoing loan and employment schemes with the collaboration of Bank of Punjab and Corporative Bank to review the schemes and improve the efficiencies and output of the schemes.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Chairman Planning and Development Board, and secretaries of the department concern.

The meeting discussed 16 different proposals from the department out of which executive allowance of the newly recruited staff of South Punjab Secretariat on the pattern of Punjab Secretariat was approved.

Further, the meeting also approved the appointment of principal to emergency services academy, lifting of the ban for the hiring of watch and warder and medical staff in prison the department, the permission of purchasing of vehicles for irrigation of green belts, approval of the special grants for the Punjab Parks and Horticulture Agencies in Sialkot and Lahore for Urban forestry, hiring for the vacant posts in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and approval of funds for revival of the institutions under the social welfare department.

The meeting also approved the upgrading and improvement of the Punjab Mental Institute.

The industry minister stressed the need of an effective monitoring system of the prisoners released from the jails on bails and parole.