Punjab Police foil terrorist attack on Wahwa Police Post; Mohsin Naqvi praises officers’ bravery

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Punjab Police successfully thwarted an attack by Khariji terrorists on the Wahwa Police Post in Jhangi, Dera Ghazi Khan. The timely action and bravery of the officers foiled the nefarious plans of the assailants, earning high praise from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In a statement issued after the incident, Naqvi lauded the courage and professionalism displayed by the police force. He remarked, “The brave young officers of Punjab Police valiantly confronted the Khariji terrorists, preventing a major tragedy. The police’s quick response and fearless action turned the tide against the attackers, forcing them to retreat.”

Naqvi further praised the officers, saying, “the police courageously drove the terrorists away, thwarting their sinister intentions. We are proud of the police’s professionalism and bravery.”

Highlighting the unwavering commitment of Punjab Police, Naqvi said the officers stood like a wall of steel against the terrorists, pushing back the attack with remarkable valor. He added, “The officers who foiled this attack deserve the highest praise. Their actions not only saved lives but also demonstrated the force’s readiness to confront any threat.”

The Interior Minister also recalled the police’s past heroics, acknowledging that Punjab Police has a long history of bravely repelling similar terrorist attempts. “The courageous sons of Punjab Police have previously thwarted Khariji terrorist attacks with the same unwavering determination and bravery,” Naqvi remarked.

The police’s swift and decisive action has once again reaffirmed the force’s dedication to protecting the nation from the menace of terrorism. The incident serves as a testament to their unwavering resolve and the spirit of sacrifice that runs deep in the ranks of Punjab Police.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and security has been further tightened in the region to prevent any future threats. The bravery of these police officers stands as a beacon of hope and courage in the ongoing fight against terrorism.