Punjab minister offers supply of surplus wheat to KP

PESHAWAR, Nov 16 (APP): Punjab’s Caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Agriculture SM Tanveer on Thursday said that his province had surplus wheat and offered to supply the same to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, who called on him, SM Tanveer said the caretaker government’s agricultural-centric strategy aimed to revitalize the national economy.

Discussing the pivotal role of business activities in stabilizing the economy, he stressed on collective efforts for national progress and prosperity.

The Punjab Government, he said, extended all-out support to industrialists to attract new investments in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Estates.

The chief secretary highlighted the conducive investment environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There was huge potential for setting up new factories in KP’s special economic zones and industrial estates. Women investors were also offered economic opportunities, he added.

He said the ongoing development of a ten-year plan would bolster the agricultural sector’s growth.

SM Tanveer also held meetings with the representatives of KP’s business community, including the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar, and discussed business opportunities in several areas, especially in the agriculture sector.