Punjab information minister pays tribute to Kashmiris

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan on Wednesday paid tribute to the struggle of oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and

Kashmir (IIOJK) against fascist Modi government.

In his message on “Youm-e-Istehsal (Military Siege Day)”, he said that Bharatiya

Janata Party (BJP) and fascist Narendra Modi had further intensified the atrocities

on innocent Kashmiris in (IIOJK) since August 5, 2019.

One year back Narendra Modi revoked article 370 and 35-A of the constitution

and usurped the right of innocent Kashmiris, he added.

The provincial information minister said that India revoked the special status of

(IIOJK) and tried to pollute it through Indian intruders. He said that people and

the government of Pakistan were with Kashmiris in their difficult hours and would

never let them alone in their just struggle.

He said,” Every Pakistani is extending political, diplomatic and moral support to

the Kashmiri brethren in (IIOJK). Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan said, ” The day is not

far when oppressed Kashmiris will embrace freedom.”