Punjab health reforms to ensure transparent, timely care: Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, Feb 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Monday said that ongoing reforms and modernization in Punjab’s health sector would prove a milestone in ensuring quality medical treatment for the public.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new facilitation centre at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, he said the provincial government’s efforts under visionary leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif would ensure equal, timely and transparent healthcare services for both urban and rural populations.

He said around 4,000 citizens would benefit from the facilitation centre, which would play a key role in streamlining patient guidance, registration and other administrative processes within the hospital system.

The minister highlighted that an automated system was being introduced in hospitals across Punjab under which patient registration, medical reports and emergency services would be shifted to a digital platform to enable patients to receive treatment without unnecessary delays or influence.

He appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for providing modern facilities to hospitals in Rawalpindi, including Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital, saying the measures would not only improve standards of care but also create new opportunities for medical research and training.

Abbasi said that projects related to upgradation of hospitals, establishment of new health centres, expansion of wards and provision of modern medical equipment across Punjab had either been completed or were under construction.

He said further transparent and organized reforms in the health system would be finalized within the next six months to ensure timely treatment for patients.

The minister said that along with development of research, training and modern infrastructure, the mission of serving humanity would continue, adding that the government would utilize all available resources to provide high-quality healthcare facilities to the public.

It is worth mentioning that the Dr Aslam & Alia Foundation has partnered in establishing the facilitation center. Sons of Late Dr. Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University , Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar (SI, HI), Medical Superintendents from Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto hospitals were also present at the ceremony, officials from the health department were also present on the occasion.