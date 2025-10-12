Punjab govt all set to deliver historic “flood compensation” package to all victim families

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):PDMA Punjab Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, in a statement on Sunday, assured that the government is preparing to deliver the province’s largest-ever direct compensation package to victim families, and the survey is expected to be completed by October 27, under the Chief Minister’s directions.

While speaking exclusively with a state-run news channel, Irfan Ali Kathia said that this year, Punjab faced historic floods, adding that, through coordinated rescue efforts involving the armed forces and various departments, over 2.6 million people and 2.1 million animals were safely evacuated to secure locations.

The focus has now shifted to rehabilitation, he said, adding, the Chief Minister is closely overseeing an ongoing digital survey, which is currently 20% complete. This survey aims to assess the extent of damage and ensure that relief reaches the affected families accurately and efficiently.

The Chief Minister has pledged full transparency and focused monitoring throughout the process, assuring the public that the historic flood relief package will be delivered fairly once the digital survey concludes.

He mentioned that this year’s relief package is set to be the largest and fully digital, adding, departments are visiting homes to record losses in four key areas: houses, human lives, crops, and livestock. The survey will conclude shortly, after which payments will be made directly to the victims’ bank accounts.

Responding to a query, he mentioned that under the Chief Minister’s directives, more mechanisms are being put in place to address riverbank encroachments ahead of the upcoming, potentially more severe monsoon season.

He emphasized the importance of preserving natural waterways to effectively manage water flow and avoid natural disasters.

He also highlighted the use of technology and mock exercises by PDMA for timely alerts and preparedness, which proved effective during this year’s flood response, adding, these measures aim to enhance early warning systems and ensure better disaster management in the future.