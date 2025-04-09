Punjab govt adopts Lahore, Rawalpindi railway stations for modern upgrades: Hanif Abbasi

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced on Wednesday that the Punjab government had formally adopted Lahore and Rawalpindi railway stations with the aim of upgrading them to international standards.

Under the agreement, modern facilities including escalators, contemporary washrooms, waiting areas, and other amenities would be introduced, he added.

Speaking to media following the inauguration of new freight wagons at Lahore Cantt Railway Station here, Abbasi highlighted the government’s commitment to significantly improve the railway system by the end of the current year in collaboration with the Pakistan Railways (PR) administration.

He stated that this uplift of the railway infrastructure is being carried out under the guidance of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. “The entire PR leadership — including the Chairman, CEO, and IG Railways — is fully committed to this transformation,” he added.

Abbasi shared that the department has set various targets in coordination with senior officers, expressing confidence that these will be achieved within the set timelines. So far, 520 out of the targeted 840 new freight wagons have been inducted, with the remaining 320 expected to join the fleet within the year. This, he said, would help double the number of freight trains and overcome existing shortages.

The minister noted a positive trend in railway revenue, despite a dip in passenger numbers, and vowed to take steps to regain public trust in PR as a preferred mode of travel.

He further revealed that during a meeting with Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, strategies for retrieving encroached railway land were discussed. A province-wide drive is set to begin, with Divisional Superintendents tasked to recover illegally occupied PR lands within a year.

In another development, he said an agreement with the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) is now ready for implementation. Under this, plantation drives will be carried out along railway tracks across the province.

Regarding intercity and inter-district train services, the minister disclosed that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is keen on their revival. PR has proposed six routes for this purpose, which will be discussed with the CM on April 18. A detailed plan involving small trains has already been prepared.

He also noted that the Punjab CM was briefed on the need to upgrade the Lahore-Rawalpindi railway track to enable high-speed trains. A feasibility report on this is currently being prepared.

On the education and healthcare fronts, the minister announced plans to outsource 14 PR schools, prioritizing the children of railway employees. A roadshow for the outsourcing of 8 PR hospitals is scheduled for April 15. Nine passenger trains have already been outsourced, and the minister has directed a plan to outsource 8–10 more, along with all freight trains. He assured that all outsourcing processes will be carried out transparently.

By terminating four PR companies, the department expects to save Rs 1.5 billion, while outsourcing hospitals could save an additional Rs 1 billion, he claimed.

Addressing the security situation in Balochistan, he asserted that PR drivers are ready to operate between Peshawar and Quetta. “Those who cannot scare our drivers, cannot scare our soldiers or nation,” he said. He reaffirmed that the state and military are united in their resolve to eliminate terrorism.

He firmly stated that dialogue can only be held with discontented citizens — not with those who reject the federation of Pakistan. “All citizens are equal Pakistanis, but those seeking separation are enemies’ puppets and will not be spared,” he declared.

Hanif Abbasi also questioned the practice of unauthorized entries into the country, emphasizing that no nation permits entry without a visa. He indirectly criticized elements that celebrated the recent Jaffer Express attack, saying, “If one wishes to live in Pakistan, they must accept it as a federation.”

He concluded by highlighting that international indicators are showing positive trends in Pakistan’s economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Baloch and other senior officials were also present at the event.