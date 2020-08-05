Punjab Governor, CM lead rally to observe Youm-e-Istehsal

LAHORE, Aug 5 (APP): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday led Youm-e-Istehsal rally from Governor

House to Faisal Chowk to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian

Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The National Anthem and anthem of Kashmir were played while sirens were

also sounded to record the agitation against Indian cruelties and atrocities

in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

PTI leaders, provincial ministers including Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and

Mian Aslam Iqbal besides members of Punjab Assembly participated in the rally.

Addressing on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that

Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively presented the case of Indian

Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the world, adding that Pakistan

would continue exposing Indian brutalities and human rights’ violations being

committed in IIOJK.

He said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoyed religious freedom and Pakistan

opened Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh yatrees but on the other hand, fascist

Narendra Modi Indian government had been committing cruelties and atrocities

against Muslims in India.

The Governor said that Indian military siege in the valley was a clear violation

of the United Nations (UN) charter and human rights laws.

He said the people of Pakistan would stand with their Kashmiri brethren until

they get freedom from the Indian government.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to name

at least a single road in every division after Srinagar and said, “We pay tributes

to the struggle and sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied

Jammu and Kashmir.” The nation would always stand with people of Indian

Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.