Punjab Governor, CM lead rally to observe Youm-e-Istehsal

LAHORE, Aug 5 (APP): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday led Youm-e-Istehsal rally from Governor
House to Faisal Chowk to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian
Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The National Anthem and anthem of Kashmir were played while sirens were
also sounded to record the agitation against Indian cruelties and atrocities
in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
PTI leaders, provincial ministers including Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and
Mian Aslam Iqbal besides members of Punjab Assembly participated in the rally.
Addressing on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that
Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively presented the case of Indian
Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the world, adding that Pakistan
would continue exposing Indian brutalities and human rights’ violations being
committed in IIOJK.
He said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoyed religious freedom and Pakistan
opened Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh yatrees but on the other hand, fascist
Narendra Modi Indian government had been committing cruelties and atrocities
against Muslims in India.
The Governor said that Indian military siege in the valley was a clear violation
of the United Nations (UN) charter and human rights laws.
He said the people of Pakistan would stand with their Kashmiri brethren until
they get freedom from the Indian government.
یوم استحصال کشمیر: وزیراعلی پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کا استحصال کشمیر ریلی کے شرکاء سے خطاب۔ #IIOJKUnderSiege #KashmirSeigeDay pic.twitter.com/464p4wjcPl
— CM Punjab (Updates) (@CMPunjabPK) August 5, 2020
On the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to name
at least a single road in every division after Srinagar and said, “We pay tributes
to the struggle and sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied
Jammu and Kashmir.” The nation would always stand with people of Indian
Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.