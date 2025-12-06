Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unsafe food in district Chiniot

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Dec 6 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority has intensified efforts to ensure the supply of safe food in the district Chiniot, inspecting 116 food businesses, including 45 milk trucks, and issuing reform notices to several establishments. Fines totalling Rs 60,000 were imposed for serious violations of food safety laws.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, while exclusively talking to APP, stated that milk vendors and transporters were penalized for substandard milk quality, with samples of suspicious items sent to the laboratory for analysis. The inspections revealed inadequate cleaning and storage practices at food outlets, while prohibited China salt was found in a kitchen and no pest control measures were in place.

The authority also seized and destroyed 7 kg of expired herbs, 14 litres of expired cold drinks, and over 18 kg of other expired products from grocery stores.