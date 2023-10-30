Punjab CM calls on prime minister

LAHORE, Oct 30 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.
In the meeting, they discussed different matters pertaining to the province, according to a PM Office statement.
By Ishtiaq Rao
