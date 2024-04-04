PUC to observe ‘Peace for Palestine Day’ on Friday

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, April 04 (APP):The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has decided to observe Friday as ‘Peace for Palestine Day’ to raise awareness about the core issue and advocating for a peaceful resolution of the lingering dispute.

Under the leadership of PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, religious scholars and leaders across Pakistan are set to address the Palestine crisis during their Friday sermons.

Speaking to the media, Ashrafi emphasized the urgent need for world powers to intervene and halt the ongoing atrocities perpetrated by Israeli forces against innocent Palestinian people.

He underscored the importance of resolving the conflict through peaceful means, urging diplomatic efforts to ensure justice and stability in the region.

He said the observance would signify a united stance within the religious community across the nation in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

He said it would serve as a platform to highlight the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the occupied territories and to call for an end to the violence and occupation.

Ashrafi said Palestine has been a flashpoint in the Middle East, with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict rooted in decades of unresolved grievances and territorial disputes.

The recent escalation of tensions, marked by increased violence and displacement of civilians, has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, he added.

As the world grapples with complexities of the Gaza-Israel conflict, Ashrafi said initiatives like ‘Peace for Palestine Day’ would underscore the importance of global solidarity and concerted efforts towards a just and lasting solution.

He said the PUC ‘s advocacy for peace in Palestine would not only be within the Muslim community but also among advocates for human rights and justice worldwide.

In the face of mounting challenges, Ashrafi said that call for peace and justice in Palestine would reverberate beyond national borders, transcending religious and cultural divides. He said it is a testament to the universal desire for a world where all people can live in dignity, free from oppression and violence.

Ashrafi said that PUC’s message would echo across mosques and communities, reminding the world of its moral obligation to stand against injustice and work towards a future of peace and coexistence in Palestine.