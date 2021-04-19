PUC says violence doesn’t solve issues

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Pakistan Ulema Council said on Monday that Pakistan Ulema Council owns a very explicit and clear stance from day one that violence does not solve issues and problems.

In a joint statement, the leadership of PUC said violence has only harmed Pakistan and the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan Ulema Council does not support violence from any side and Pakistan Ulema Council is willing and dedicated for cooperation for protection of Namoos-e-Risalat at every forum with respective endeavors.

Legislation and effective measures at the world level for the protection of Namoos-e-Risalat

is the only solution on a permanent basis and Pakistan Ulema Council is committed and dedicated for cooperation at any level and forum in accordance with the undertaking of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Middle

East and other office bearers of the Pakistan Ulema Council including

Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq. Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Potafi, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aseed-ur-Rehman Saeed, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar, Maulana Hassan Ahmad Hussaini, Mian Rashid Munir, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi, Mufti Muhammad Omar Farooq, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Aqeel Zubair said in a statement that what happened in Pakistan during the last three or four days is very sorrowful and reprehensible.

The protection of Namoos-e-Risalat is the responsibility of every Muslim, every Muslim is Ashiq-e-Rasool and even a Muslim with minimal faith cannot bear the blasphemy to the honor of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W).

Talks between the government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik should be successful.

For completion of suggestions as pointed out by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Monday’s speech,Ulema-Mashaykh of Pakistan and Religious scholars are ready to cooperate with the government to implement the suggestions for legislation at world level and for effective action at respective levels.