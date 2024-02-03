Kashmir Solidarity day banner

PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources

PUC, PML-N

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP): In light of the upcoming elections, negotiations are underway between the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to credible sources, the PUC may extend its support to candidates from the PML-N. With over 80 constituencies in Punjab, the PUC wields considerable influence through its strong voter base.

Leaders from both the PUC and PML-N are set to announce decisions in a crucial press conference on Sunday.

The PUC chairman and other leaders have reaffirmed their support for candidates from the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in some constituencies, including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

