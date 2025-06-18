PUC condemns Israeli aggression, urges ceasefire in joint meeting

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) held a joint meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi to review the prevailing situation in Palestine and the aftermath of the recent Iran-Israel conflict.

According to a press release, the meeting strongly condemned Israel’s aggression against Iran and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent further escalation in the region.

The meeting also approved a code of conduct for the month of Muharram to ensure peace and harmony across the country.

Addressing the meeting, Allama Tahir Ashrafi said, “We are proud of our efforts; our scholars have always promoted a message of love and peace in the country.” He added that Pakistan stands firmly for global peace and stability.

“Today, everyone is raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’,” he said, highlighting national unity. He also praised the armed forces, stating, “Our military achieved success in ‘Bunyad-e-Marsous’ within a few hours.”

Ashrafi noted that the global community is now speaking about the Kashmir issue and commended Pakistan’s consistent efforts in raising voices for oppressed communities.

“The world is surprised how the Rafale was brought down,” he remarked, referring to Pakistan’s defense capabilities. Ashrafi also mentioned Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, calling him a Hafiz-e-Quran and a man of strong faith in the Quran.

Ashrafi pointed out that slogans of gratitude towards Pakistan were recently echoed in the Iranian Parliament.

Ashrafi further said, “Pakistan, along with Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and other nations, has made it clear that Iran has the right to defend itself.”

He reiterated his strong condemnation of the Israeli attack on Iran and called Iran a “Muslim brother country.”

“The United Nations must take practical steps to resolve the Palestine issue,” Ashrafi emphasized, urging international organizations to act.

Ashrafi also called on the judiciary to punish those trying to spread chaos and stressed the need to avoid negative propaganda on social media.

Concluding his remarks, he appreciated the steps taken by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to facilitate Hajj pilgrims and religious visitors, calling them “commendable.”