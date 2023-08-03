Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15 month govt: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here said the focus of his government was the projects of public welfare and for implementation of these projects clear and comprehensive policies were adopted during the last 15 months

He was chairing a meeting to review performance of the government in achieving the set targets set.

During a detailed briefing given to him, he was told that revenues of the government increased by 16 percent while the number of active taxpayers rose by 1.3 million.

Under the Benazir Income Support Programme, the government provided assistance to additional nine million families while the power sector recovered 94 percent of its billed amount. Due to special interest of the prime minister, the exports of information technology sector increased substantially in the last four months.

It was informed that in the last financial year, the IT sector exports rose to 2.6 billion dollars because of the government policies and measures. The foreign investment in the last fiscal was recorded at 1.45 billion dollars.

While the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council would lead to considerable boost in foreign investments. It was told that 99 percent of the targets set under the historic Rs 1.8 trillion Kissan package for assistance and facilitation of farmers were achieved.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government’s measures saved the economy from default and put the economy on the path of stability.

The incoming caretaker government and the next elected government would benefit from the institutional reforms of the present government, he said and hoped that these governments would continue to pursue the current vision.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive system of inter-ministerial resolution of problems and cooperation.

It was noted that the prime minister chaired 26 review meetings on the performance targets of the government.

The prime minister said he was leaving behind the legacy of “whole of the government approach” – a critical element for economic progress of the country.

He thanked the ministers, development partners and government officers for their cooperation.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Naveed Qamar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Abid Hussain Bhaio, Special Assistants Tariq Bajwa, Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman FBR and high ranking officers attended the meeting. Sir Michael Barber especially attended the meeting from Britain through video link.