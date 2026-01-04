Public welfare, development projects to continue without discriminatory: Rana Sanaullah

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 04 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Political & Public Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan inaugurated gas supply and multiple development projects in Chak No.30-JB, reaffirming that public welfare and development initiatives would continue without discrimination and political victimization.

Addressing a public gathering during inauguration ceremony, he said gas connections would be provided to all residents without linking the facility to voting preferences. Every citizen could submit an application for gas supply as public service was never conditional on political affiliation, he added.

He announced that there would be no locality or village in the entire constituency deprived of gas supply as the government was committed to ensure equal development for all.

Highlighting infrastructure development, he said that approval had been granted for the construction of 29-kilometer-long road with an estimated cost of Rs.1 billion and no compromise would be made on construction standards.

He directed the relevant authorities and contractors to ensure that all development works were completed in accordance with high-quality benchmarks.

He said that contracts for Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) had been finalized and these healthcare facilities along with road projects would be inaugurated within next six months.

He said that the constituency currently had only one major hospital and its up-gradation was in progress. An additional 10 acres of land near Sadhar Bypass had been allotted to the Health Department for the establishment of a Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, which would significantly improve healthcare services in the area, he added.

Commenting on the political situation, Rana Sanaullah said that although he could not reach the National Assembly, yet Allah Almighty had entrusted him an even greater responsibility in the senate.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif had introduced the culture of service-oriented politics in the country while Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s development initiatives had improved the law and order situation across the province.

He said that the state must show zero tolerance towards criminals and dacoits, adding that the government had made no compromise on the supremacy of law.

Referring to social challenges, he described ice drug addiction as extremely dangerous and said that it stripped individuals of their senses and pushed them towards crime, which required strict action at the state level.

He said that cleanliness systems, once absent in rural areas, were now being extended to villages on the pattern of urban cleanliness.

Numerous scholarships and easy loan schemes were available for youth, for which online applications could be submitted, he added.

Criticizing the previous government, Rana Sanaullah said that no significant development project was launched during its four-year tenure rather its sole agenda was spreading abuse and hatred on social media.

He recalled that a case carrying death penalty was fabricated against him, resulting in his imprisonment for six to seven months, but he remained patient and trusted the law.

He said that accountability was a reality of life and those who sow hatred eventually faced its consequences. He advised the critics to acknowledge their mistakes instead of raising slogans. PML-N’s agenda was not false cases but it has adopted non-discriminatory public service, he added.

About national and foreign affairs, the senator termed the Bangladesh cricket team’s decision not to visit India as justified due to security concerns and said that Pakistan’s adversaries had always met an unfortunate fate and would continue to do so.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited PTI for dialogue, but warned that a street movement would fail and might also close the door to negotiations.

Discussing the economy, Rana Sanaullah dismissed claims of business and textile sector shutdowns as propaganda and said that businesses were operating and textile mills were performing better.

He said that the party’s core manifesto was service-based politics laid down by Nawaz Sharif four decades ago, with different projects such as children’s hospitals, universities and other initiatives in Faisalabad standing as practical proof.

He reiterated that public service would continue regardless of electoral outcomes.

He said that PML-N believed in dialogue and constitutional methods, with a standard of service so high that people would themselves judge performance at the ballot box.