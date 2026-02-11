Public-private partnership vital to overcome fatal diseases: Wajiha Qamar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized an impactful awareness session titled “Oral Cancer Awareness, Skin and Health Care during Ramazan” at the Chamber House.

Addressing the event State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar emphasized the critical importance of awareness sessions on fatal diseases, particularly cancer, which continues to claim thousands of lives each year due to late diagnosis and lack of preventive measures.

She stated that early detection, timely screening, and public education are key tools in combating life-threatening illnesses such as oral cancer.

The State Minister appreciated the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for taking proactive steps under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives by organizing health awareness programs for the business community and the general public.

She termed the Chamber’s commitment to CSR commendable and stressed that public-private collaboration is essential to effectively address health challenges and ensure community well-being.

The Minister highlighted the significance of taking more care of the under privileged segments of the society during the coming month of Ramazan.

The session featured expert insights from Professor Dr. Johariya Azhar, Professor Dr. Abul Hasan, Dr. Sharif Uz Zaman Khan, and Dr. Karen Shehryar, who shared detailed guidance on prevention strategies, early detection, symptoms, and management of oral cancer, along with important tips regarding skin and general health care during fasting.

In his welcome address, President Sardar Tahir Mehmood reiterated that ICCI remains committed not only to promoting a conducive business environment and ease of doing business but also to advancing Corporate Social Responsibility as a core priority.

He highlighted that the Chamber has consistently organized Pink Ribbon awareness sessions, anti-drug campaigns, and youth sports initiatives, believing that a healthy and informed society forms the foundation of a strong and sustainable economy.

On the occasion, the ICCI President announced the establishment of an Online Help Desk to facilitate the public regarding oral cancer and related medical concerns.

Through this platform, patients will be able to register and receive expert guidance, preliminary consultation, and assistance in connecting with relevant healthcare institutions.

In this connection Professor Dr. Johariya Azhar Convener Standing Committee for Health Education and Prevention was appointed as focal person.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood further stressed that early diagnosis and preventive measures not only save precious lives but also reduce the economic burden on families. A healthy individual contributes positively to both their household and the national economy.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, and former Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui also shared their insights on the subject.