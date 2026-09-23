Public hearing on Gulberg housing schemes’ environmental impact on Oct 15

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) will hold a public hearing on Oct 15 on the environmental impact assessment (EIA) reports of two housing schemes in Gulberg.

The hearing will examine the EIA reports of the revised and extended layout plan of Gulberg Residencia in Zone-V and the revised and extended layout plan of Gulberg Green’s Farm Housing Scheme in Zone-IV, according to a Pak-EPA notice issued on Sept 21.

The hearing will be held at 11 am at Altaf Sultan Lodge (ASL), Street 9, Block B, Gulberg Greens, Islamabad.

The EIA reports were submitted by Allah Rakha Nasir, Joint Secretary of the IB Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 and the IEE/EIA Regulations, 2000.

According to Pak-EPA, the reports contain details of existing environmental conditions, baseline data, potential impacts of the projects and proposed mitigation measures during their execution.

The agency said the project proponent and consultant would present details of the projects, their anticipated environmental impacts and proposed mitigation measures during the public hearing.

The public notice for the hearing had appeared in leading English and Urdu newspapers on Sept 15, inviting comments from the public and other stakeholders.

Copies of the EIA reports are available at the office of the Director (EIA/Mont), Pak-EPA, Islamabad, and the office of the Joint Secretary, IBECHS. The reports are also available on the Pak-EPA website.

The hearing will also provide an opportunity for the public and other stakeholders to participate in the environmental assessment process and submit their views on the proposed developments.