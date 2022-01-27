PTV Sports now an HD channel: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that PTV Sports has now become a High Definition (HD) channel.

In a tweet, he said that in the next three to five months, the cable networks of all the major cities will be fully converted to digital and those who were so far not able to watch HD on cable will also be enjoying the new technology.



The minister said he was happy that the government brought this revolution in a short period of time.