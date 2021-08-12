PTV receives Rs 8.8 billion under TV fee: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Television (PTV) has received Rs8.8 billion under television fee during this year.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz regarding collection of television fee from mosques. the minister said in principle, TV fee should not be charged from all religious places including mosques, seminaries, churches and temple.

However, he said some electricity meter connections were issued on names of private person.

No TV fee would be charged if they submitted their applications to PTV, he said.

Appreciating Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said that the provincial government has allocated funds in every constituency to switch over all mosques on solar.

He said process for provision of stipend to ‘Imam’ has also been started in KPK.

He said this process would also be extended to Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.