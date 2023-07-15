PTV National Peshawar channel broadcast started on Marriyum Aurangzeb directives

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):On the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the transmission of a new channel “PTV National Peshawar” was started round the clock on Saturday for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The new channel would run entertainment and current affairs programmes.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be able to watch drama, music, current affairs programmes and news in Pashto language on the channel.

Name of Satellite: PakSat

Orbital Position : 38.5 Degrees East

Download Freq: 4016

Symbol Rate : 2400

Polarity: Vertical

Service: 1

Apart from this, viewers could also watch PTV National Peshawar broadcast on YouTube 24 hours a day.